Disney Speedstorm Launches Season 11 Featuring The Incredibles

Disney Speedstorm has a new season out now, as Season 11 has added several characters from Pixar's The Incredibles to the game

Gameloft has launched a new season in Disney Speedstorm this week, as players can drive as one of the members of The Incredibles. You're getting five new racers with their own unique abilities, as the family and Frozone have been added to the mix, along with a new track based on the city they reside in called the Incredible Showdown. You'll also see several new Crew Members, including Edna Mode, The Underminer, Tony Rydinger, Bernie Kropp, Mr. Skipperdoo, Bomb Voyage, Gazerbeam, and more. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Disney Speedstorm – Season 11

Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, Violet, Dash, and Frozone are revving up their engines to take you on an incredible race! Mr. Incredible is a Brawler Class Racer, Mrs. Incredible is a Trickster, Violet is a Defender, Dash is a Speedster, and Frozone is a Defender Class Racer. Details of how to unlock each of our five seasonal Racers are listed below.

Mr. Incredible will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 3

will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 3 Frozone will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 2

will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 2 Mrs. Incredible will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 1

will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 1 Violet will be unlockable via the Season Tour in all Parts

will be unlockable via the Season Tour in all Parts Dash will be unlockable via the free tier of the Golden Pass in all Parts

The Incredibles-Inspired Racers Skills

MR. INCREDIBLE – BACK IN ACTION

Normal Activation: Mr. Incredible uses his unrivalled strength to throw a small number of rocks ahead of him, creating obstacles on the track for rival racers. Mr. Incredible boosts over these obstacles.

Charged Activation: Mr. Incredible becomes ready to respond to any threat. For a short period of time, he makes a big leap forward instead of getting stunned when attacked.

MRS. INCREDIBLE – FLEXIBLE HERO

Normal Activation: Mrs. Incredible stretches her arms forward, stunning any opponents in front of her and pushing herself at moderate speed.



Mrs. Incredible stretches her arms forward, stunning any opponents in front of her and pushing herself at moderate speed. Charged Activation: Mrs. Incredible transforms into a parachute, flying forward in autopilot at moderate speed, becoming invulnerable, and giving a speed boost to racers nearby. The effect lasts longer the further from the leader of the race she is.

VIOLET – MASTERING THE FORCE

Normal Activation: Violet activates a force field around herself, becoming invulnerable and bouncing off opponents. Opponents get pushed into the air, and Violet bounces forward with minimal force.



Violet activates a force field around herself, becoming invulnerable and bouncing off opponents. Opponents get pushed into the air, and Violet bounces forward with minimal force. Charged Activation: Violet becomes invisible, phasing through obstacles and gaining boost fuel regeneration.



Violet becomes invisible, phasing through obstacles and gaining boost fuel regeneration. Passive: Violet's mastery of her powers improves throughout the race, making the effects last longer with every use.

DASH – NATURAL SPEEDSTER

Normal Activation: Dash doesn't lose any race! For a short period of time, he gains a massive surge of speed when someone overtakes him.



Dash doesn't lose any race! For a short period of time, he gains a massive surge of speed when someone overtakes him. Charged Activation: Dash jumps out of the car and sprints forward at full speed for a very short period of time.

FROZONE – FROZEN JUSTICE

Normal Activation: Frozone creates a small number of ice platforms in front of him. They give him a speed boost, and freeze other racers that drive over them.



Frozone creates a small number of ice platforms in front of him. They give him a speed boost, and freeze other racers that drive over them. Charged Activation: For a short period of time, Frozone uses his powers to freeze any racer he gets close to. Frozen racers lose control of their cars and gain speed. Frozone replenishes nitro bar for each affected opponent.

