Disney Speedstorm To Launch Season 9 This Tuesday

Gameloft revealed a new trailer this past week for Disney Speedstorm, as they will launch Season 9 in just a couple of days

Article Summary Season 9 of Disney Speedstorm premieres August 13, 2024, featuring Pirates of the Caribbean characters and themes.

Gameloft reveals high-speed new track environments inspired by an ominous shipwreck graveyard and Fort Charles.

Get ready for mid-season surprises with two mystery Racers joining the swashbuckling action in upcoming updates.

Upgrade your racers like Mulan, Mickey Mouse, and Jack Sparrow for competitive advantage in intense combat racing.

Gameloft dropped a new teaser trailer for Disney Speedstorm this past week, as we're getting the Pirates of the Caribbean added to the game for Season 9. The season will bring in several characters and a new track, all tied to the franchise, as they have new racers looking like their cinematic counterparts. But they haven't shown off much of anything beyond a few still shots. In any case, the content will launch for free on August 13, 2024.

Season 9 – Pirates of the Caribbean

Inspired by Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, this latest season takes a high-octane turn on the high seas with the addition of four new, iconic characters from the exciting film franchise. Plus, get the edge in every race with new film-inspired Crew Members and a swashbuckling new take on the classic "A Pirate's Life" racing environment! And the excitement doesn't stop there—prepare for the arrival of two "wicked" mystery Racers coming mid-season! In addition to the new racers and crew members, the classic Disney Speedstorm racing environment "A Pirate's Life" will receive a major overhaul with new track areas to celebrate the new season. Take the race underwater in an ominous shipwreck graveyard, speed past Tia Dalma's treetop bayou shack, a glittering cave full of treasure, and the formidable Fort Charles.

Disney Speedstorm

Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters, including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Beast, and more, are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!

