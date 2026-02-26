Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy Opens Pre-Registrations

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy has officially opened up pre-registrations on both iOS and Android, but still no launch date set

Article Summary Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy pre-registrations now open on iOS and Android, launch date still unannounced

Square Enix unveils Pre-Registration Celebration Campaign with exclusive login rewards and bonuses

Fans can earn up to 40 Ability Draw pulls, background music tracks, and character unlock tickets at launch

Join a limited-time giveaway via official X account for special Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy merchandise

Square Enix dropped a new cinematic trailer this morning for Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy today, as they confirmed the game is currently pre-registering players on both iOS and Android. As part of all this, the team revealed their plans for the Pre-Registration Celebration Campaign, basically as a wayu to get players invested in the title before it launches, which we still have no idea when that will happen. We have the finer details about that below and the trailer for you here.

Pre-Registration Celebration Campaign

Square Enix is kicking off a Pre-Registration Celebration Campaign for Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, which includes a Pre-Registration Celebration Login Bonus that will give players a plethora of daily rewards when the game goes live, including items equivalent to 40 Ability Draw pulls (20 Draw Tickets, 3000 MogPay Points), Background Music Tracks from past DISSIDIA series titles (8 songs), and Character Tickets (5 tickets) to unlock fan-favorite characters and more.

This week, players can take part in a raffle giveaway campaign to win exclusive Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy promotional merchandise. Follow the official Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy X account (@DDFF_EN) and repost the giveaway posts (3 total) daily from today to Friday, February 27, within each entry period. A total of 10 winners per day, across the three days the giveaway takes place, will be selected by raffle to receive a "DDFF Opening Cinematic Art Clear File Folder."

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy

Modern-day Tokyo is the stage for a new story where warriors from across the Final Fantasy series have assembled. A giant crystal appears in the city of Tokyo. The blue-glowing crystal blended into daily life and became a familiar presence. However, those peaceful times came to a sudden end. Strange monsters appear from a mysterious, menacing energy polluting the crystal, driving humanity to despair. As terror dominates the city, armed warriors emerge, as if they were answering to a cry for help. As they conceal their identities and quickly disappear after battle, people began to call them "Ghosts"…

In this 3v3 team boss battle arena, two teams and roaming monsters clash as each side races to defeat the boss faster than the enemy team. Enjoy exhilarating action featuring warriors brought to life with stunning cel-shaded graphics, all through simple controls that let you play with just one hand. Alongside the fully Japanese-voiced main story, short episodes offering glimpses into the warriors' daily lives will also unfold. Abilities feature numerous captivating artworks drawn by a stellar lineup of artists.

