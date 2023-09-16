Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dixit, Dixit: Disney Edition, Libellud

Dixit: Disney Edition Has Been Released This Week

Dixit: Disney Edition has been released this week, fully playable with the regular version as it features Disney characters.

Libellud and Asmodee have come together to finally release Dixit: Disney Edition, officially available and ready to be played with the normal version. The game was teased clear back in February, as they have made a version that comes with Disney-themed figures and settings, but plays like the primary game. What's more, the Disney version can be played with the regular version, as you can add or replace pieces however you see fit for some added fun. We have more info and a trailer for the game below, as players can buy it exclusively at Barnes & Noble for $40.

"Dixit Disney is a simple and lighthearted game of storytelling, interpretation, and guesswork. Players will be challenged and delighted as they reveal a series of cards featuring gorgeous Disney-themed images. Their connection: an enigmatic statement centered on one of the revealed cards. Find the correct image and score points. With 84 new cards based on iconic Disney & Pixar films, from Steamboat Willie to Turning Red, Dixit Disney will captivate players. The game's enchanting artwork, by Illustrator Natalie Dombois, took two years from conception to completion. Creating the 84 cards (each based on one of 84 Disney and Pixar films) relied on a meticulous process, comprised of multiple stages, and involving contributions from the entire Libellud team – over 500 written proposals! The finished images pay tribute to Disney' iconic themes, while staying true to the layered concepts in the Dixit universe."

Magical game of imagery and storytelling, based on the world of Disney

84 new and beautifully illustrated cards by Natalie Dombois

Compatible with past and future Dixit Universe games and expansions

6 Wooden, Disney-shaped meeples with 6 Voting dials

Game board, Plastic tray, & Rulebook

Played using the same rules as the base game and includes new material from the Dixit 3-to-8-player refresh

Supports 3 – 6 players

Designed for ages 8+

