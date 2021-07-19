Unique Chance to Own a Pokémon TCG Test Card With a Magic Back

Pokémon TCG enthusiasts may recognize the Blastoise artwork below as the same that was used on a fan favorite vintage card. The Blastoise promo card in question is known as the Blastoise CD Promo because it was available as a holographic card in the 1999 music release, Pokémon Best Song Collection. However, if you flipped that card over, you'd see the standard back that you'd expect. What you see below, however, is a genuine Wizards of the Coast Blastoise test card that, when turned over, has a Magic: The Gathering back. While Pokémon TCG fans may currently know Magic as the card game that fills the entire aisle of Targets that were once filled with Pokémon cards before the events of 2020 and 2021, that card game was produced by Wizards of the Coast at the time when the company was rocking with Pikachu, Blastoise, and Charizard. Now, collectors can bid on this Blastoise, which may be one of the hobby's most unique items in existence.

Pokémon Blastoise #009/165R Test Print "Gold Border" Foil (Wizards of the Coast, 1998) CGC Ex/NM+ 6.5. Overstreet 2019

The historic significance of the card offered here cannot be overstated as it is a must-have for any collector and/or investor! This is one of the first attempts by Wizards of the Coast to bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to the English market. Offered is one of three Pokémon Test Print cards that CGC certified in December of 2020, and just to add to the desirability, it features one of the most popular Pokémon in the entire series Blastoise! The CGC website showcases in detail the extent to which the company delved into the history and authentication of this card (a link is provided below). The CGC article reads "Three fascinating Pokémon-Magic hybrids and a blank-back presentation card are among the first English Pokémon cards ever printed". It's simply unprecedented in the trading card game hobby!

