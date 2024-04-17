Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: capes, Spitfire Interactive

Capes Confirmed For PC & Console Release In Late May

Daedalic Entertainment released a new trailer for their turn-based superhero game Capes, as they confirmed the game's release this May.

Developer Spitfire Interactive and publisher Daedalic Entertainment confirmed the official release date for Capes this morning. We haven't heard or seen much from the developers since Deadalic took over as the publisher, but we've chalked that up to the team being hard at work to perfect their game. And it looks like they're ready to give it to us as the full version is scheduled to be released on May 29, 2024, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles. Along with the news came a brand new trailer showing off the turn-based combat in this superhero title, which you can check out above.

Capes

Capes is a turn-based superhero strategy game where players assemble a team of unique heroes while fighting to take back their city, now controlled by evil despots. Twenty years ago, the supervillains won. Since then, they've created a dystopian city where developing superpowers is a crime, and no one has dared oppose them. Until now! Play across a series of dark and gritty campaigns and patrol assignments, push the story forward, or take time to explore with side missions that unlock more heroes. Complete challenges to earn skill points to increase your hero's powers and abilities while you learn more about the hero's lives and backstories.

Be Mighty : Play as heroic protectors of the innocent, each with unique skills and powers. Master your hero and unleash devastating ultimate abilities!

: Play as heroic protectors of the innocent, each with unique skills and powers. Master your hero and unleash devastating ultimate abilities! Assemble Your Team: Select the right team for the right mission. Combat isn't based on random numbers, so choose wisely to win the day!

Select the right team for the right mission. Combat isn't based on random numbers, so choose wisely to win the day! Level Up: Complete challenging missions and side-quests to improve your heroes with new abilities and powerful upgrades!

Complete challenging missions and side-quests to improve your heroes with new abilities and powerful upgrades! Defeat Evil: Face down vile villains and criminal corporate henchmen. Do you have what it takes to free your city from the clutches of villainy?

