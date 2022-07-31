The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 6: Starmie V

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Water-type cards of Astral Radiance.

Artist GOSSAN brings us back to Kanto with a fun and cute Psyduck that shows the fan-favorite Pokémon in one of his most common states: confusion. I'm glad t see Psyduck here as Astral Radiance also features an iconic Psyduck Trainer, Misty, on a Character Super Rare with none other than the focus of the next card, Starmie.

Before we get to that Starmie V Character Super Rare, though, let's check out the standard Starmie V from this set. Eske Yoshinob handles the artwork here, playing with colors and focus on creating a blurring effect on Starmie that gives the impression that the Pokémon is rotating so fast that it's digging a hole, kicking up sand on the beach.

We end today's previews with OKACHEKE's Mantine, which had two things I can't get enough of: a beautiful golden sunset and two different Pokémon species hanging out. Remoraids hang around Mantine so often that Mantine's sprite once had a Remoraid pictured with it by default.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.