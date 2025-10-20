Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza Announces Monthly Events In DLC

Donkey Kong Bananza is going to start challenging those who have the DLC content as monthly events will start popping up in the game

Article Summary Donkey Kong Bananza adds monthly in-game events through the DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC on Nintendo Switch

Each event introduces special Emerald Rush challenges with fixed conditions and set Emerald Perks

Players can earn character statues and Banandium Chips by achieving specific challenge scores in each event

The first event, Chip Fever, runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, featuring exclusive Enguarde and Kong Bananza statues

Nintendo annoucned today they will be doing monthly events as part of the in-game content for Donkey Kong Bananza for the DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC. Players will start seeing monthly updates to the game, as long as you have the DLC, that will add new challenges to keep you busy, as well as branching content from the main story. The first of these will start on October 28 with the Emerald Rush Challenge, which we have some details about for you here.

Emerald Rush Challenge

During each event period, you can tackle a special Emerald Rush challenge that shakes up the usual formula by setting some fixed conditions, such as the Emerald Perks you can obtain from fossils and Banandium Gems. You'll still be able to select your Emerald Perk from three choices, but the options presented to you will remain the same during each run. Achieve the challenge's target scores and you'll be rewarded with certain character statues and Banandium Chips, which can be exchanged for standard statues. Don't worry if you don't get it the first time – you can retry as many times as you'd like within the event period! The first event, Chip Fever, will take place from Oct. 28 at 1 a.m. PT until Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. During this time, players can smash their way through DK Island for a chance to collect statues of Enguarde and Kong Bananza.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza kicks off in Ingot Isle, where the discovery of the century has just been made within its cavernous depths: golden bananas! This turns out to be excellent news for renowned banana fan Donkey Kong, who just happens to be there for this incredible find. However, just before DK can indulge in the gilded treats, a tempest sends him hurtling deeper into the depths of the planet. There, he meets a mysterious new ally in Odd Rock, who turns out to be a talented young singer named Pauline! Together, the pair explore the vast Underground World by smashing, crashing, jumping and singing their way through it. A rollicking adventure you can play solo or in co-op with a friend, Donkey Kong Bananza gives you new ways to cut loose and unleash your inner Kong!

