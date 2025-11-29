Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop | Tagged: Avatar: The Last Air Bender, boxlunch

BoxLunch Launches New Magic: The Gathering x Avatar Capsule

You can celebrate the new Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender expansion in style as BoxLunch has a new capsule available

Article Summary BoxLunch releases a new Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender capsule collection.

The 14-piece lineup features apparel and bags inspired by Magic: The Gathering and Avatar favorites.

Fans spending $50 in-store get an exclusive Magic: The Gathering promo card of Iroh, The Grand Lotus.

Items include jerseys, a reversible windbreaker, crossbody bag, hoodie, and more with vibrant designs.

BoxLunch has launched a new line of items to celebrate the launch of the new Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender set, as they have several items available throught heir shop. As you can see here, they have created several shirts reflecting the crossover for the latest expansion, as well as bags, hoodies, and more. We have the finer details of what they have available in the capsule as everything is available on their website.

BoxLunch – Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender

Timed with the release of the new Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender set from Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, BoxLunch is harnessing the elements for stylish apparel and accessories available on November 21. BoxLunch's complete 14-piece collection of apparel and bags showcases standout pieces like a reversible windbreaker, jerseys, wovens, a crossbody bag, a hoodie, and more, all inspired by the striking artwork and iconic characters from the Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover, including fan favorites like Aang and his loyal sky bison, Appa.

Fans who spend $50 in-store on eligible products will receive a special BoxLunch exclusive promo card of Iroh, The Grand Lotus, while supplies last. The $50 purchase minimum can be met by purchasing products from the capsule collection or with a purchase of eligible Avatar: The Last Airbender or Magic: The Gathering items. The promo card will be available in BoxLunch stores only on November 21, while supplies last.

"With this collaboration, we set out to create something fresh and unexpected for longtime lovers of both the legendary trading card game and the beloved animated series," said Rick Vargas, BoxLunch's Senior Vice President and GMM. "Working with Wizards of the Coast and Nickelodeon gave us the opportunity to reimagine these iconic franchises through the expressive lens of modern fashion."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!