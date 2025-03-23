Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Dragon, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons, Maximum Entertainment

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons Adds Two New Characters

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons is getting two new characters in a new update, both with ties to the franchise's past

Article Summary Jeff and Abore join the action in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons DLC, Sacred Reunion.

Experience fast-paced tag-team action with new combos, special moves, and over a dozen characters.

Engage in two-player local co-op to multiply the action with friends, offering unlockable upgrades.

Double Dragon Gaiden revives New York's criminal underworld with Billy and Jimmy Lee.

Maximum Entertainment and Secret base revealed a new DLC coming to Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons next month, as Sacred Reunion brings in two new characters. The first is Jeff, who has basically been in the series from the start, with changing looks and an odd backstory tied to the brothers. Meanwhile, Abore is an old boss from the arcade version of Double Dragon II, which is a lovely nod to fans who played the cabinet. We have more info from the devs as the update arrives this April.

Sacred Reunion Update

Jeff

A childhood rival of the Lee brothers, Jeff trained alongside them in the martial art Sōsetsuken. But as his skills lagged behind, jealousy grew. Determined to surpass Billy and Jimmy, Jeff abandoned his noble path and embraced the streets, merging Karate with Sōsetsuken to develop a dangerous, unpredictable fighting style.

Abore

A massive ex-soldier with a stoic demeanor, Abore fights with raw power and unwavering calm. His incredible strength and resilience have led some to wonder: is he a man, or something more? The quiet brawler offers no answers, only crushing blows.

New Features

Seamless, fast-paced tag-team action.

A wide array of devastating combos and special moves across more than a dozen unique playable characters.

Two-player local co-op that multiplies the action with a friend.

Unlockable upgrades for even more power and customization.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a dynamic side-scrolling action brawler that brings the iconic Billy and Jimmy Lee back into action, joined by new allies to combat the criminal underworld of New York City. Players can unleash devastating combos and special moves as they fight their way through the city, with unique playable characters and unlockable upgrades. In a fresh twist on the classic formula, players can select up to two characters to form a tag team for cooperative play.

