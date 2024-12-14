Posted in: Bandai Namco, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Capsule Corporation Tokyo, dragon ball, Shueisha, Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 Returns To Los Angeles

The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 is coming back to Los Angeles in mid-January, as several games are signing people up to compete

Article Summary Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 returns to Los Angeles, January 18-29, with live and in-person events.

New competitions include Dargon Ball: Sparking! Zero, featuring special rules for a unique experience.

Tournaments for top players in Dragon Ball FighterZ and Super Card Game headline the battle hour.

Special exhibitions, panels, and demos celebrate Dragon Ball history and latest anime Dragon Ball DAIMA.

Bandai Namco, Capsule Corporation Tokyo, Shueisha, and Toei Animation came together this week to announce Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 will return to Los Angeles in January. Several games will be running tournaments from the Shrine Auditorium, being broadcast live and available for people to watch in person from January 18-29, 2025. We have the full rundown for you below as they are also currently signing people up to compete.

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025

The fifth annual Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour will once again gather fans from around the world, delivering a unique experience that combines the latest information about the Dragon Ball franchise with exhibitions showcasing everything from the original manga and anime to the latest movies, games, figures, and toys. This year's event promises to be bigger than ever and will feature the first official competition for Dargon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which launched this past October and sold more than three million units in its first 24 hours from release. The Dargon Ball: Sparking! Zero Dramatic Showdown will focus less on true esports competition and instead draw from the game's epic roster of characters and feature special rules to create an exciting and enjoyable competitive experience for players and spectators. This year's Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour will also hold tournaments drawing top players for the World Tour 2024/20225 Finals for Dragon Ball FighterZ and World Championship 2024 competitions for both Dragon Ball Super Card Game Masters and Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion World.

Special stages and exhibitions for titles such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends will also be featured, along with merchandise and photo ops. There will be a special panel for the new anime Dragon Ball DAIMA that premiered in October 2024 is currently airing. The series' executive producer will be joined on stage by voice actors from the English dub version, with exciting reveals such as original illustrations by Akira Toriyama and behind-the-scenes stories from the anime's production.

The Dragon Ball DAIMA booth will feature an area where visitors can experience the world of this latest series via a photo op area, and exhibitions of various merchandise. The Dargon Ball: Sparking! Zero booth will have competitive demo stations along with stations where players will be able to challenge Custom Battles created by the different games' producers. The Dragon Ball Legends booth will have demo stations where players can try out offline matches and interact with other participants.

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2025 will also have a booth dedicated to Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in January 2025. There will be demo stations featuring a special time attack challenge as well as a special anniversary exhibition going back through the game's history. The anniversary celebration will also include the first-ever fan meeting on Saturday, January 18. The available slots to participate in the fan meeting will be distributed through a lottery system.

