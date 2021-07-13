Dragon Ball Super CG Previews Goku SR & Leader Cards In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon and Dragon Ball GT's Super 17 Saga. Now, let's get into some Goku action.

Days ago, Dragon Ball Super Card Game revealed the set's first Secret Rare: a stunning card focusing on Super 17 as he absorbs his sister. This card takes inspiration from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes games, but most of the Super 17 Saga cards from Cross Spirits are GT-based. As such, we have the man himself… Goku, as he appeared in GT. Above, you can check out two of the Goku cards featured in this upcoming set.

On the far left and right, we have our Goku Leader Card. In the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Leader Cards feature artwork on both the front and the back. While this has a purpose for players, I personally love this as a collector as it gives me two ways to display the card in my binder. The front side of the card features Goku in his standard Super Saiyan form after he is turned into a kid again in Dragon Ball GT. The back "Awaken" side of the card showcases Goku's incredibly powerful Super Saiyan 4 form.

In the middle here, we have one of my absolute favorite cards in the set. While I can't help but side-eye GT's choice to turn Goku into a kid again, even all these years later, I can't lie: this Super Rare Goku card is gorgeous. It even has a connection to the other part of Cross Spirits, which is inspired by Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon, as this card references the move that Goku first used in the film, Dragon Fist. In GT, this is the move he uses to defeat Super 17. Cross Spirits, it seems, unites around the theme of Dragon Fist, which I like quite a bit.

This has me thinking. Could we possibly see a Super Saiyan Blue Dragon Fist as a Secret Rare? Dragon Ball Super Card Game is leaning heavily into the demonic Xenoverse characters, and the Xenoverse does indeed have a battle between Mira and Goku where SSB Goku uses the move.