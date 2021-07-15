Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals New Whis & SSG Goku Promos

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. This time, let's take a look at some of the upcoming promo cards that will be released with the set.

Over on the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page, Bandai posted these promo cards and more, writing:

We have a special mix of Promotional Card reveals today! -First is a reprint of {DB3-069 Hirudegarn, Phantasmic Evolution} for Tournament Pack Vol. 5. You can use this card with the new Hirudegarn cards! Together with {BT11-030 Violent Rays}, there are two SR reprints in total for this Tournament Pack. -Second are the Pre-Release promotional {P-311 Shenron, Eternal Spirit} and {P-312 SSG Son Goku, Legendary Spirit} cards! Join a Pre-Release event to get these amazing cards! (Event WINNER Gold Foiling Pictured) -Third is {P-313 Syn Shenron, Wicked Strike} from Premium Pack Set 05! -Fourth are two Yellow cards from Tournament Pack Vol. 5!

So far, I'd clock the promos as some of the best cards revealed so far. I love the simplicity of these shown here. Note, though, that these will not be able to be pulled in standard packs of Cross Spirits. Stay tuned for Dragon Ball Super Card Game openings on Bleeding Cool as new products release next month. Upcoming product releases include the Cross Spirits booster box and booster packs, a Cross Spirits premium pack, and Starter Deck 15 and 16.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool this weekend for the reveal of the second Cross Spirits Secret Rare.