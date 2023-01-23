Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter's Ambition In January 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter’s Ambition in January 2023 notes a huge rise for an unlikely Secret Rare featuring a new character.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2022, are doing now in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fighter's Ambition with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR BT19-152: $336.03 Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR BT19-154: $161.82 Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR BT19-153: $107.57 Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed SGR BT19-152: $39.67 Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed SGR BT19-150: $30.86 Black Smoke Dragon, Accumulated Negativity SR BT19-140: $17.40 Son Gohan, Facing the Android Terror SGR BT19-149: $16.20 Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR BT19-145: $16.12 Son Goku & Vegeta, Immortal Rivalry SPR BT19-048: $15.10 SS Son Goku & SS Vegeta, & SS Trunks, Triple Combination SPR BT19-011: $14.73

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR is still a valuable Secret Rare at over $300, but it is certainly worth noting that it has fallen in value $30 since last month. That is quite a drop. I can see this card settling in the mid $100s at some point, but we are still a long while away from seeing it bottom out.

The Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR, on the other hand, has jumped over $70 in value since last month. This is because it was revealed that the next set, Power Absorbed, features a ton of Evil Saiyan cards, making this SCR more attractive to players than previously. Anyone who bought this one at the lower value can now reap the benefits of this luck, as there was no way one could've known that Cumber would be such a strong focus of the next set.

The Cell Max SCR is up a bit as well, but just a few dollars. Nowhere near as notable as the Evil Saiyan's rise.

The Son Gohan Rares are sticking high in value and increasing in some cases, with the Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed, doubling in value since last month.