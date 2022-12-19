Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods in December 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in Marcg 2022, are doing in now December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,000.00 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $228.45 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $43.88 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $28.97 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $15.03 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $13.03 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $9.81 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $8.13 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024 $6.74 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $5.83

So… what's up with the God Rare? That's what we all look for with this specific set's Value Watch.

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR is back up to $2,000 this month, which isn't a huge jump since last month had seen it fall to just under that amount. I was eager to see this card's standing as of this month after the only other God Rare, the Bardock from Dawn of the Z-Legends, dropped due to sellers lowering their prices and buyers taking them up on those lower offers. We might see exactly that happen for this card, as there were two purchases this month… marking the first two since September. One was for $1,900 and the other was for $980, which is by far the lowest we've ever seen the card sell for. Still, the lowest available offer is $2,449.99 which is unlikely to see any bites. The highest listing is for $69,420.69 which is of course a troll… and not a bad one, either.

For the other cards in the set, there has been some slightly notable movement with two of the Special Rares. Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR is down $5 and Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR is down $2.