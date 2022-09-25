Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In Sept. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which were released in March 2022, are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,260.69 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $236.47 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $55.99 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $32.57 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $11.49 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $11.09 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $11.05 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $9.64 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $8.56 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005 $7.46

We finally have movement on the God Rare. SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR has actually been selling, with three sales reported this month in contrast to the one in August, zero in July, and one in June. This has driven the market value of this already-expensive card up even higher. This is certainly a collector's item that will enrage completionists, as it seems as if it's both impossible to pull and improbable for all but the most extreme collectors to afford.