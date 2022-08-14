Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In August 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $216.17 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $120.86 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $101.67 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $67.08 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $13.71 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $9.44 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $8.96 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $6.72 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $5.26 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $5.14

Finally! The Pan, Time Patrol Maiden Secret Rare has hardly budged until now, but this past month has seen a $23 drop. That is very notable considering how long it has held in the mid-$200s. I can see this eventually falling to the mid-$100s, but it will certainly not become a sub-$100 SCR. It is definitely the chase card of what is very much a loaded set. Unlike most DBSCG sets, we actually have four SCRs, with three of them over $100. This is very unusual, which makes Saiyan Showdown an outlier. This kind of set, because of the unusual nature and market behavior, is difficult to track.