Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In January 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $217.28 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $104.41 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $88.44 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $86.70 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $15.27 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $14.59 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $6.42 Gigantic Meteor SR BT15-030: $5.63 Fin, Coercion Incarnate SR BT15-128: $4.02 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SR BT15-148: $4.01

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR remains the big card of the set but note that it continues to fall in value as more product is opened. From December 2021 to January 2022, it has lost almost $30 in value. SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR is the second biggest card of the set and lost a bit over $10, with its destiny looking like it will be under $100 in the next couple of months. The other two SCRs, The Radiant Saiyans and The Wicked Saiyans, also fell but far less, losing about $5 each. The huge gulf between Pan, Time Patrol Maiden, and the other three SCRs shows that Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets truly only have room for one chase card.

I would wait for the prices on the four SCRs to drop before buying singles.