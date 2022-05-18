Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In May 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $241.73 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $114.94 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $11206 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $68.16 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $17.48 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $10.93 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $9.41 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $7.06 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $5.94 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $5.89

Whooooa, Pan is up! In the past month, the Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR is up a whopping $20. SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR also took a huge jump of $15, breaking $100 and surpassing The Wicked Saiyans as the second biggest SCR of the set. The fourth SCR, The Radiant Saiyans, went the opposite direction and dropped $15 while The Wicked Saiyans SCR stayed steady.

The rest of the cards in the set have mostly dropped a little with Videl, Encountering Danger SPR being the biggest drop percentage-wise, losing 50% of its value in just the past month. I would expect the lower cards to keep fluctuating like this, but the cards to watch are the SCRs.