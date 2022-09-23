Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In Sept. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which were released in January 2021, are doing in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $207.13 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $86.87 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $42.08 Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil SR BT12-041: $6.50 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $6.43 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $5.59 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $5.48 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $5.08 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SR BT12-136: $4.70 Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell BT12-029: $4.52

The only major movement in this set is a notable drop in the main chase card. Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler has fallen $15 in the past month, which could be an indication that this pricey Secret Rare is starting to fall in value. We previously saw a similar market drop with the SS3 Gohanks SCR from Supreme Rivalry, but the Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler has held a lot better than that card. I can see this falling a bit below $200, but I don't see it going down to the low $100s.