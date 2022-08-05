Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Z-Awaken Teen Goku

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a new Leader associated with the set.

The Son Goku, Growing Up Fast card is featured in Started Deck 20: Yellow Transformation as the deck's special Z-Card. It is meant to be played along with the Son Goku Leader that I previewed early this week from the same deck. The Leader featured Goku as a child and Great Ape, while this card does, indeed, grow him up rather fast as skips ahead to his teen years from O.G. Dragon Ball.

SSB Vegito is also a new Z-Card, and it's also featured as the main Z-card in Starter Deck 18: Blue Future. This card references Goku and Vegeta's fusion into Vegito during the battle with Zamasu in Future Trunks' timeline. This battle saw Vegito utilize the power of the Gods that Goku and Vegeta had obtained, ascending to Super Saiyan Blue and giving Zamasu a run for this money.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.