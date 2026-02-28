Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BlackMill Games, gallipoli

New WWI First-Person Title Gallipoli Announced

Gallipoli is a brand-new first-person title that takes players to different front on World War I that aren't often explored

Indie game developer and publisher BlackMill Games recently announced their latest game on the way, which they're calling Gallipoli. This is a new World War I first-person shooter, which takes players through areas of the Ottoman Empire and Eastern Europe that are rarely explored in WW1 titles.We have the details from the devs here, along with the announcement trailer, as the team are aiming for some kind of release happening in 2026.

Gallipoli

What began on mainland Europe, was never likely to end there… Prepare for relentless WW1 beach landings and desert warfare across the Ottoman Fronts in Gallipoli! Faced with the deadlocked trenches of the Western Front, the Triple Entente looked for new pathways to victory. What was thought to be a quick expeditionary campaign to remove a German ally from the war, ended up in a disastrous four-year campaign: the Ottoman Empire wasn't going down without a fight. Gallipoli marks the fourth entry in the WW1 Game Series, further broadening its authentic and realistic FPS combat experience to give you the deepest dive into the Ottoman Fronts of World War I yet.

Experience the varied battlefields of the front, including the Gallipoli and Mesopotamia campaigns. Land on the beaches of Gallipoli with the ANZACs to seize the Dardanelles, fight in the streets of war-torn towns to defend Ottoman-controlled soil, and charge to victory across no man's land under the scorching sun. Work together as a squad to gain an edge over your opponents in PVP combat. Pick from many different classes, each with an essential role on the battlefield. Take the lead as an Officer, lay down suppressive fire as a Light Machine Gunner, or keep your squad in the fight as a Stretcher Bearer!

Weighty weapon handling and methodical reloads keep the engagements grounded, affected by your mental state and familiarity with each weapon. Explore the authentic arsenals of the British and Ottoman empires. Soon, it's up to you to join the expeditionary campaigns of the Ottoman Fronts and experience the brutal combat of Gallipoli!

