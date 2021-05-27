Amazon's Prime Gaming Reveals June 2021 Selection

Amazon has revealed all of the deals they will be offering to Prime Gaming members for June 2021, including all six free games. The list of free games you'll be getting this month include Batman – The Telltale Series, Newfound Courage, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, Spitkiss and Mugsters. The company is also offering a few big deals as well as a ton of freebies to other titles throughout the month. You can check out their blog for the full list of content drops as we have details on the bigger reveals below.

Prime Gaming's Free Monthly Titles Batman – The Telltale Series: Indulge in this episodic point-and-click graphic adventure video game developed and published by Telltale Games.

Newfound Courage: Explore the story-driven adventure game about a gay hero who falls in love with his best friend while the world unravels around them.

Lost in Harmony: Jump into the musical runner that blends a deep and emotional story into a rhythm game.

BFF or Die: Cozy up with this crazy cooperative puzzle game where you can play with up to four players! Become a time traveling alien sent to Earth on a risky rescue mission.

Spitkiss: Enter this colorful and true one finger platformer that lets players enter into the lovely world of the Spitkissers, where tiny creatures that communicate through body fluids and emojis.

Mugsters: Test your knowledge in this physics-based, supercharged, action-packed puzzler with sandbox levels where players must outrun, out-maneuver and outsmart their enemies by experimenting with different vehicles, environmental traps and explosives. June 2021's Biggest Offers Assassin's Creed: Valhalla – Prime members can lead their clan in the action role-playing game and claim the Druidic Settlement Bundle, which includes a Black Raven Settlement Pack, Mystical Settlement Pack and 5x One Hour XP Boosters.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Prime Gaming is celebrating the kickoff of Season 5 in the hit party game with the exclusive Burning Circuits Bundle, which includes a Burning Circuits Costume and 6500 Kudos to help players fast-track their way to the next in-game goodie.

FIFA 21 – Prime Gaming customers can stack their teams with the Exclusive Prime Gaming 81+ OVR Player Pack, including 1 Player Pick of 4 OVR 83+ Players and 5 Gold Rare Players.