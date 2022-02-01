Pokémon TCG: "1st Edition" Promo Pikachu For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that focuses primarily on auction lots and listings revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare Black Star Promo #1 copy of Pikachu from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This particular copy of Pikachu is quite notable in that it has been erroneously printed as a 1st Edition card, whereas Black Star Promos from the Pokémon TCG do not typically count as having a 1st Edition or Unlimited version to them. Prospective bidders will have only until Tuesday, February 1st, to place a bid on this remarkable promotional copy of Pikachu.

The mascot of the entire Pokémon franchise, Pikachu, was the obvious choice for eligibility as the first promotional card in the card game. This particular copy has a grade of 8, meaning it is of a Near-Mint/Mint grade, according to CGC. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Black Star Promo series comprises 53 unique promotional cards released from July 1999 through March 2003 and offered here is Pikachu #1. This card is unique for many reasons, but to point out, they did not make this card with a 1st Edition Stamp on it. So this card was an error known as the 1st Edition Error. Many collectors would be happy to have this in their collection because you do not encounter these errors too often. CGC graded this card and awarded it with a NM/Mint 8, and with the following sub-grades: centering 9, surface 9, corners 7.5, edges 8. The artwork was done by Keiji Kinebuchi.

If you wish to place a bid on this very rare card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, February 1st, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!