Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Gogeta Leader

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at the next Leader from Fighter's Ambition, this one leading up the Green-colored section of this forthcoming set.

We begin on the front with "Veku," a failed fusion of Goku and Vegeta. A result of the fusion dance not being perfectly executed, the ballooned-up Veku still impresses me! I mean, look at the chest definition regardless of his size. That's Saiyan genes right there! Flip the Leader card over to the Awaken side to reveal Gogeta, Fusion Complete. This card starts a strong theme based around the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film that brought Broly and Gogeta into the actual canon of the series.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.