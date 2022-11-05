Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Lord Slug Leader

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we move to the Yellow-colored section of Fighter's Ambition with a new Leader card featuring a villain from the original run of non-canonical Z-era movies.

This Leader card features Lord Slug, which reveals that the Yellow-colored section of Fighter's Ambition may have either a Lord Slug movie focus or perhaps even an overall Namekian focus. Further updates to the previews will give us more information there, so stay tuned to Bleeding Cool. The Leader Front shows Lord Slug on his throne, looking confident and cool as if no force in the universe can stand to him. Flip the card over to the Awaken side of this leader to reveal Lord Slug, in His Prime, which shows the evil Namekian lashing out a gigantic fist for a crushing punch.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.