Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Zen-Oh Promo Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off more promo cards coming out with the next set Power Absorbed including Zen-Oh, Fuu, & more.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the promo cards that will release alongside of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Despite appearances, Grand Zeno (called Zen-On in Dragon Ball Super Card Game releases) is the most powerful being in any of the universes. He is an enthusiastic and childlike being who is morally grey, as the dealings of good versus evil in the Universes below him are just that… below him. He can be an intimidating force when he wants to, as his power is well-known throughout the cosmos. He has the ultimate power of destruction and creation, and has been known to unravel universes by just raising his hand.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.