Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Misdreavus

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of the various species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current Halloween 2020 event, let's take a deep dive into Misdreavus's lore.

Dex entry number 200, Misdreavus is a pure Ghost-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Screech Pokémon," this is what Misdreavus's Dex entry says:

Misdreavus frightens people with a creepy, sobbing cry. The Pokémon apparently uses its red spheres to absorb the fearful feelings of foes and turn them into nutrituon.

In the original game series, this Screech Pokémon can be encountered on Mt. Silver in the Johto Region at night only. It was originally introduced as a one-stage species, until the Sinnoh Region introduced its evolution, Mismagius.

For fans of the anime, this species appears in multiple episodes, as a Misdreavus named "Little Miss" is the character Marina's Pokémon of choice. Other Misdreavus appear in episodes such as Entei at Your Own Risk, which is the species' debut in the anime, and many more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Misdreavus:

Gold: It likes playing mischievous tricks such as screaming and wailing to startle people at night.

Silver: It loves to bite and yank people's hair from behind without warning, just to see their shocked reactions.

Diamond: It loves to sneak up on people late at night, then startle them with its shriek-like cry.

Pearl: It gets nourishment from fear that it absorbs into its red orbs. In the daytime, it sleeps in darkness.

Black/White: A Pokémon that startles people in the middle of the night. It gathers fear as its energy.