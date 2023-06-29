Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Jagex, runescape

RuneScape To Add Necromancy Combat Skill On August 7th

Jagex has new details to share about the Necromancy combat skill coming to RuneScape, as it will drop the first week of August.

Jagex revealed new details for the upcoming Necromancy addition to RuneScape, as players will be able to add it to their skills on August 7th. In case you're not aware of it yet, Necromancy is a brand-new standalone combat skill, the first of its kind in the game's history. The team released a new blog with info on the skill (which we have a snippet of here), along with an all-new video to give you an idea of how it will look and work. Enjoy the trailer and info below!

"Necromancy has no requirements to play in RuneScape, so whether you're currently playing every day, you've been on a break, or it's your first time playing, you'll be good to go. For those who want to be best prepared, we chatted to the dev team to get some handy tips on things you can get working on. Chasing one of the levels below? Don't worry! You'll have an extra helping hand with the arrival of Double XP: LIVE on July 28th, giving you an extra 48 hours of Double XP gameplay time to use up until right before we launch Necromancy on August 7th."

15+ Smithing for forging Necromancy Weapon upgrades Necromancy weapon upgrades are earned by leveling Necromancy and completing various requirements Once unlocked, each Tier upgrade will require a Smithing level 5 levels lower than the Tier (ie. Tier 90 would require 85 Smithing)

15+ Crafting for Necromancy Armour upgrades Necromancy armor upgrades are earned by leveling Necromancy and completing various requirements. Once unlocked, each Tier upgrade will require a Crafting level 5 levels lower than the Tier (ie. Tier 90 would require 85 Crafting)

Runecrafting for new Runes, used in Incantations Incantations are not required to experience Necromancy Combat, which is primarily ability based, but massively benefits your experience. You can craft Spirit Runes at Level 1, Bone Runes at Level 20, Flesh Runes at Level 40, and Miasma Runes at Level 60 Runes can also be acquired from other players

10+ Prayer for Necromancy Prayers Prayers are a useful tool in upping your Necromancy potency or survivability Base Necromancy prayers require level 10, with their strongest variants available at 46 Prayer. To access the best prayers and curses in the skill, you'll need to be at 99 Prayer

11+ Herblore for Necromancy Potions Necromancy has a variety of unique stat-boosting potions as well as effects from some existing potions in RuneScape. The core boosting potions are Necromancy Potion (11), Super Necromancy Potion (79) and Extreme Necromancy Potion (93) Overloads and Elder Overload Salve are very useful, especially for high-level content – unlocking at 96 and 107, respectively. Overloads made now will have Necromancy benefits on release.



