Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Angels

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This time around, we're getting a large selection of previews featuring Angels from the various universe which we saw during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super. These Angels include:

Korun, Angel of Universe 8: Korun (also called Korn) is the Angel attendant of the Destroyer Liquiir, who resembles an anthropomorphic fox. His name is thought to be a pun on the liquor korn (or Kornbrand or Kornbranntwein).

Mohito, Angel of Universe 9: Mohito is the Angel attendant of the Destroyer Sidra, who resembles a fantasy dwarf. His name references the alcoholic drink mohito.

Martinne, Angel of Universe 12: Martinne (also called Martinu) is the Angel attendant of the Destroyer Giin, who looks like a dastardly version of Abe Sapien. His name references the alcoholic drink martini.

Sawar, Angel of Universe 2: Sawar (also called Sour) is the Angel attendant of the Destroyer Heles, whose design is humanoid and inspired by Cleopatra. His name references the alcoholic drink whiskey sour.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.