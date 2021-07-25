Aerodactyl Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Aerodactyl is currently available as a Tier Three raid boss during the Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event, which focuses mostly on fossil Pokémon with Dialga being the centerpiece of the raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Rock/Flying-type from the Kanto region.

Top Aerodactyl Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Aerodactyl counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Chsrge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Aerodactyl with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Aerodactyl can be defeated by solo Trainers. However, to avoid having to relobby, be sure that you've chosen the best counters with their most useful moves unlocked.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Aerodactyl.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Aerodactyl is the permaboost rate, which is understood by researchers to be approximately one in 45 – 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!