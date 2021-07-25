Aerodactyl Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
Aerodactyl is currently available as a Tier Three raid boss during the Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event, which focuses mostly on fossil Pokémon with Dialga being the centerpiece of the raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Rock/Flying-type from the Kanto region.
Top Aerodactyl Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Aerodactyl counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Chsrge
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Aerodactyl with efficiency.
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon
- Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Aerodactyl can be defeated by solo Trainers. However, to avoid having to relobby, be sure that you've chosen the best counters with their most useful moves unlocked.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Aerodactyl.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Aerodactyl is the permaboost rate, which is understood by researchers to be approximately one in 45 – 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!