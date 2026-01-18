Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

2026 New York Game Awards Reveals Full Winners

The 15th annual New York Game Awards happened this evening, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 taking the top honors for the night

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Game of the Year and Best Acting at the 2026 New York Game Awards
  • Blue Prince, Hades II, Blippo+, and South of Midnight secure major accolades in their categories
  • The Pokémon Company receives the prestigious 2026 Andrew Yoon Legend Award for industry impact
  • People Make Games honored with Knickerbocker Award for excellence in games journalism

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVFCC) held the 15th annual New York Game Awards this evening, and we have the full list of winners. Unsurprisingly, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took Game of the Year, as well as Best Acting, making it the defacto title with the most awards at two. Every other category has a single-time winning game. We have the full rundown from the organizers for you here.

2026 New York Game Awards Reveals Full Winners
Credit: NYVGCC

The 15th Annual New York Game Awards Winners

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 came away with the coveted Game of the Year Award, People Make Games received the prestigious Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism, Ball x Pit took home the inaugural Excelsior Award for Best NY Game and The Pokémon Company was honored as the recipient of the 2026 Andrew Yoon Legend Award. In addition to the game awards, NYVGCC was honored with a proclamation from the New York City Council and received special remarks from Nintendo of America President and COO Devon Pritchard and former Andrew Yoon Legend winner and Head of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, in honor of its 15th anniversary.

  • Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game Blue Prince
  • Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game Blippo+
  • Statue of Liberty Award for Best World Hades II
  • Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a GameSouth of Midnight
  • Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a GameJennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Excelsior Award for Best NY Game Ball x Pit
  • Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR GameLumines Arise
  • Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game Donkey Kong Bananza
  • A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game Is This Seat Taken?
  • High Line Award for Best RemakeThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  • Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden GemNews Tower
  • NYC GWB Award for Best DLCLies of P: Overture
  • Knickerbocker Award for Best Games JournalismPeople Make Games
  • Andrew Yoon Legend Award RecipientThe Pokémon Company

