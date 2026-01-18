Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, New York Videogame Critics Circle, NYVGCC

2026 New York Game Awards Reveals Full Winners

The 15th annual New York Game Awards happened this evening, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 taking the top honors for the night

Article Summary Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Game of the Year and Best Acting at the 2026 New York Game Awards

Blue Prince, Hades II, Blippo+, and South of Midnight secure major accolades in their categories

The Pokémon Company receives the prestigious 2026 Andrew Yoon Legend Award for industry impact

People Make Games honored with Knickerbocker Award for excellence in games journalism

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVFCC) held the 15th annual New York Game Awards this evening, and we have the full list of winners. Unsurprisingly, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took Game of the Year, as well as Best Acting, making it the defacto title with the most awards at two. Every other category has a single-time winning game. We have the full rundown from the organizers for you here.

The 15th Annual New York Game Awards Winners

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 came away with the coveted Game of the Year Award, People Make Games received the prestigious Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism, Ball x Pit took home the inaugural Excelsior Award for Best NY Game and The Pokémon Company was honored as the recipient of the 2026 Andrew Yoon Legend Award. In addition to the game awards, NYVGCC was honored with a proclamation from the New York City Council and received special remarks from Nintendo of America President and COO Devon Pritchard and former Andrew Yoon Legend winner and Head of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, in honor of its 15th anniversary.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game – Blue Prince

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game – Blippo+

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World – Hades II

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game – South of Midnight

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game – Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jennifer English as Maelle in Excelsior Award for Best NY Game – B all x Pit

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game – Lumines Arise

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game – Donkey Kong Bananza

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game – Is This Seat Taken?

High Line Award for Best Remake – The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem – News Tower

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC – Lies of P: Overture

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism – People Make Games

People Make Games Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient – The Pokémon Company

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!