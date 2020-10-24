How To Evolve Galarian Farfetch'd To Sirfetch'd In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is rolling out more task-based evolutions. In the past, this has been seen with Pokémon such as Feebas and Woobat, which required a certain amount of walking, as well as Eevee, which requires walking and evolving during a certain time of day to attain certain evolutions. Now, with Galarian Farfetch'd evolution unlocked, there is a new and more complex way to evolve. Read on for the breakdown of how to evolve Galarian Farfetch'd into Sirfetch'd in Pokémon GO.

Many trainers are wondering what exactly the "Adventure together to evolve" button under "Evolve" means when looking at Galarian Farfetch'd profile. To evolve Galarian Farfetch'd into Sirfetch'd in Pokémon GO, here is what you must do:

Make your Galarian Farfetch'd of choice your Buddy. This evolution is Pokémon-specific rather than species-specific, which means that you must make the Pokémon you want to evolve your Buddy. If you want to evolve a second one, you must repeat the process for each. Once Galarian Farfetch'd is your buddy, you don't need to walk any amount, so don't worry about putting in those KMs or what time of day it is. Instead, you must complete ten "Excellent" throws. This doesn't have to be in a row but, rather, can be done at whatever pace you are able to do it. Once this is done, return to your Galarian Farfetch'd in your Pokémon storage, and you'll notice that the "Evolve" button is now active. Go on and get your Sirfetch'd. Notably, unlike previous Buddy evolutions, Farfetch'd doesn't have to still be your Buddy when you evolve it. You've unlocked the evolution and it will still be clickable once you switch. But hey, why switch now? Wouldn't you rather flex your new Sirfetch'd?

Galarian Yamask, which debuts tonight in Pokémon GO for the Halloween 2020 Special Research, is expected to also have a task-based evolution.