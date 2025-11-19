Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: KessCo, one piece, One Piece: Dawn of Liberation

One Piece: Dawn of Liberation Board Game Announced

A new One Piece board game has been revealed, as One Piece: Dawn of Liberation will take players through the Land of Wano Arc

Players journey through the Land of Wano Arc, building crews and facing the formidable villain Kaido.

Features 1-4 player co-op gameplay with missions, resource gathering, and ally recruitment.

Game sessions span 4-6 hours, with a pause system for shorter play; pre-orders open March 2026.

Tabletop publisher KessCo has partnered with Toei Animation for a new board game, as they unveiled One Piece: Dawn of Liberation. While the board and parts weren't revealed just yet, and the art here is temporary, we do know that the game will take players through the Land of Wano Arc of the anime, where up to four players will play the inconic crew and see the story to the end. Enjoy the finer details here as pre-orders will start in March 2026, witha Q3 2026 launch window.

One Piece: Dawn of Liberation

One Piece: Dawn of Liberation is a cooperative board game for 1-4 players that takes fans through the Land of Wano Arc of the anime series. Players build crews from their favorite characters in the arc. Crews then work together to complete missions, gather resources, and recruit more allies before facing the tyrannical emperor of the sea, Kaido. Spanning a four to six-hour playtime, the game also features a built-in system that lets players pause and resume at key plot points for shorter sessions without losing progress.

Now more than 25 years since the debut of the episodic series based on the globally beloved and best selling manga of all time created by Eiichiro Oda and brought to life by Toei Animation, ONE PIECE has taken its place in mainstream pop culture as one of the most successful and enduring anime franchises of all time, attracting millions of fans of all ages around the world. Today, the franchise currently spans 15 feature films, multiple video games, a trading card game and an ever-growing catalog of licensed merchandise and location-based entertainment.

"Our goal was to capture the spirit of One Piece in a tabletop experience that feels as epic as the story itself," said Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. "Working with Toei Animation to bring this universe from screen to table has been amazing, and we can't wait for fans to experience the adventure firsthand."

