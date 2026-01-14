Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deadbolt Interactive, P0: Byte-Sized Brilliance, Perp Games

P0: Byte-Sized Brilliance Confirmed For Launch Next Week

Check out the latest trailer for P0: Byte-Sized Brilliance as the speed-running anomaly horror game has been confirmed for launch next week

Article Summary P0: Byte-Sized Brilliance launches next week as a speed-running anomaly horror game for PC.

Test your memory and quick decision-making with just ten seconds to spot anomalies on each floor.

Clear all 30 floors, earn grades, unlock tougher difficulties, and compete for leaderboard glory.

Customize your Monster Buddy, collect credits, and delve into randomized challenges and quirky lore.

Indie game developer Deadbolt Interactive and publisher Perp Games have confirmed the official launch date for P0: Byte-Sized Brilliance. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a speed-running anomaly horror title in which you are given just ten seconds to choose between two buttons to hit. Not hitting one of them is not an option; you must choose one to continue and witness the nightmares that may or may not follow after. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be released on January 20 on Steam.

P0: Byte-Sized Brilliance

Prepare to jump straight into the interview of your nightmares. A far from average desk job awaits at the end of your task, but what do you need to do to land the career of your dreams as an investigator of all thing's anomaly? For your task, you'll have ten seconds to decide whether the floor you memorised is clear of anomalies or if something is… off. If you wish you could smash your desk in real life, then this is the closest you'll come (without having to talk to HR after). Smash the green button if everything is as it seems, or smash red if you spot something not quite right. Time is ticking (and yes, there is LOTS of smashing)!

For each floor cleared correctly, you'll be given a grade along with a predicted overall final grade to keep you on track. C is your target. C is your friend. Clear all 30 floors to escape the loop to unlock tougher difficulty modes. For true teacher's pets, sub difficulties can also be tackled if a C-grade ain't good enough for ya. With anomalies ranging from hilarious to legitimately disturbing, you'll be faced with new challenges in each difficulty mode. You'll soon come to find that some anomalies are completely randomized, so don't think you can get away with your memory alone for this position. Our staff needs to remain on the ball!

Thought you had this job in the bag? You'll be up against a global roster of talent who will be competing against you to achieve the quickest time for all floors cleared. Regardless of which difficulty mode you choose, only those with the fastest finger in the West will make it to the top of the leaderboards. Like any decent office, there are a plethora of treats on offer in the form of collectibles. Rack up credits and spend them wisely, as they can help you spot tougher anomalies or provide glimpses into the lore. You can also spend them on your emotional support 'Monster Buddy'. Your desk-dwelling dude or diva can be kitted out in the finest or wackiest wares. We've got to keep morale up, I suppose.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!