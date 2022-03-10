New Wave Toys Reveals New Space Ace & Dragon's Lair Mini Arcades

New Wave Toys has announced a new set of mini arcade cabinets for classic retro titles Space Ace and Dragon's Lair, coming next year. The company revealed several different designs, each one of them harkening back to a specific look of a cabinet made for each one during the '80s, including a special dual cabinet in which you can play both titles at once. We have the details for all of them for you below, however, you'll be waiting a while for them to show up as they won't ship until Q1 2023.

Space Ace x RepliCade – $149.99 pre-order promo price (MSRP: $169.99)

Space Ace x RepliCade is a faithful reproduction of the arcade cabinet just as it would have rolled out of Cinematronics' factory. The cabinet features the complete Space Ace experience, with the same attention to detail that RepliCade fans have come to expect. Key features include:

4.2" screen with the ability to screen mirror gameplay to an HDTV

Authentic ball-top joystick, action, and skill-level select buttons

Working digital scoreboard with player score, lives, credits, and skill-level indicators

Illuminated marquee and LED cabinet accents

Built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery and micro USB charging cable

USB Controller Support

Includes a mini prop of the LDV1000 LaserDisc player (complete with a Space Ace "LaserDisc" and sleeve), four mini arcade tokens, replica operator's manual, and a Space Ace one-sheet mini poster

Space Ace x RepliCade Conversion Kit Edition – $149.99 pre-order promo price (MSRP: $169.99)

Conversion kits were commonplace in the arcade era, giving operators a chance to give their customers new ways to spend their quarters without having to scrap their existing machines. In late 1983, Cinematronics gave its customers an option to get more mileage from their Dragon's Lair units with a kit that replaced the cabinet art and LaserDisc to play Don Bluth's new animated game, Space Ace. The Space Ace x RepliCade Conversion Kit Edition features everything from the Space Ace x RepliCade and:

Cabinet designed to replicate the Dragon's Lair form factor

Space Ace field conversion kit replacement control panel featuring illuminated skill level select buttons

Space Ace conversion kit cabinet art

Red T-molding

Dragon's Lair x RepliCade Overhaul Edition – $149.99 pre-order promo price (MSRP: $169.99)

Dragon's Lair x RepliCade is one of New Wave's most popular items, selling out shortly after its 2021 release. The Dragon's Lair x RepliCade Overhaul Edition gives folks who missed out on the initial cabinet a chance to get their hands on the two-quarter classic, while also giving existing collectors a reason to clear some additional shelf space. Key features include: