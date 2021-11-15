Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Hit Special Rare

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the SPRs that has gotten the best fan reaction is this Hit card right here. This reminds me of some of the Cross Spirits SPRS which I have largely found better than the Saiyan Showdown SPRs when it comes to the artwork. Cross Spirits introduced a new kind of SPR that had textured gold foil in the bottom left corner, which we saw on cards like Android 18, Gogeta, and others. This looks a lot more similar in style to those, which featured the characters in simple and iconic poses rather than full scenes. I think this kind of more posed card is best for SPRs due to the foiling of these cards, which is a lot more heavy-handed than Super Rares. This style is perfect for simple poses in my opinion because the gold serves to accentuate the more basic image beautifully.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.