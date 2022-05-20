Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Meta-Cooler SR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

More Cooler action! Meta-Cooler is the result of Cooler's destruction in the film Cooler's Revenge, which introduced the character as Frieza's (non-canonical) brother. Cooler's body parts later fuse with the Big Gete Star, a computer chip that gained artificial intelligence and began absorbing other machines. This fusion leads to the creation of a Meta-Cooler army, while the actual Cooler's organic head remained inside of the star, calling the shots. Meta-Cooler Core, pictured to the right here, is actually the organic remains of Cooler itself fused with the metallic material of the Big Gete Star, while Meta-Cooler pictured on the Super Rare to the left is one of many cyborg clones created by the Core that respond to its wishes. I wonder if Akira Toriyama, who designed the original Cooler for the movies, will ever bring Frieza's brother into the canon the same way he did the movie-original character Broly.

