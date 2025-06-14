Posted in: Atelier Series, Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Atelier Resleriana, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian, GUST

Atelier Resleriana Highlights Protagonists In First Trailer

Check out the first trailer for Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian, as we get a look at the protagonists

Article Summary Atelier Resleriana debuts with a new trailer, revealing its main protagonists and cozy adventure gameplay.

Journey with Rias Eidreise and Slade Clauslyter to uncover why Hallfein’s people are mysteriously vanishing.

Explore Lantarna, gather ingredients, and traverse randomly generated dungeons on your alchemical quest.

Engage in strategic turn-based combat, item synthesis, and town development to unlock new recipes and progress.

Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released the first official trailer for Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian, giving players a proper first look at many things. Serving as the latest title in the Atelier series, the trailer highlights the two primary protagonists in the cozy adventure game. First, we see Rias Eidreise, an adventurer who has a talent for alchemy, and Slade Clauslyter, a young man who can open paths to parallel dimensions. The two will work together to find out why people are disappearing from Hallfein. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released on PC and consoles on September 26, 2025.

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian takes players on a mysterious and cozy adventure alongside new protagonists Rias Eidreise, an adventurer with a talent for alchemy, and Slade Clauslyter, a young man capable of opening entrances to dimensional paths leading to alternate dimensions. These two heroes will join forces in an attempt to discover the reason for the disappearance of the inhabitants of Hallfein, while also trying to follow in the footsteps of their loved ones and restore their hometown. During their journey, they will meet various characters who will help them, including familiar faces from the Atelier series such as Sophie Nuenmuller, Razeluxe Meitzen, Totori Helmold, and Wilbell Voll-Ersleid.

Set in the universe of Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, this new Atelier title will transport players to the continent of Lantarna, where they can explore, gather ingredients for synthesis and discover every secret corner, day or night, rain or shine. Players will also have the opportunity to explore multi-level dungeons, known as "Dimensional Paths", where the structure will change randomly with each visit, allowing players to gather different ingredients and challenge new enemies depending on the difficulty level chosen.

Fights in Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian will blend strategy with turn-based combat for strategic timeline command battles where players can form a team of six characters (three in the front line and three in the back). By using action points and equipped items to their advantage, users will be able to inflict damage and influence the timeline of characters' turns, triggering consecutive turns for allies and activating powerful unite attacks.

Using ingredients gathered during exploration or combat, Rias will be able to synthesis various items during a process called "Gift Color Synthesis". During this synthesis process, players will have to connect the "Gift Colors" of the ingredients together to create new items. They will also be able to assign traits or change recipes depending on the ingredients used. When certain characters come to lend Rias a hand, this will further strengthen the item created. In addition to the traditional Atelier gameplay system alternating between exploration, combat and synthesis, users will be able to sell items via Rias' shop while helping develop the town. By selling synthesised items, players will earn money they can invest in the development of Hallfein, thus unlocking new recipes and progressing through the main story.

