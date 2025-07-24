Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Invincible VS, Quarter Up, Skybound Games

Battle Beast Joins Invincible VS Roster During San Diego Comic-Con

A new character for Invincible VS was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con, as Battle Beast will join the roster of the fighting game

Article Summary Battle Beast officially joins the Invincible VS roster, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 by Robert Kirkman.

The fierce fighter brings massive attack range, Super Armor, and brutal power as a slower but dominant anchor.

Invincible VS features 3v3 tag team combat with heroes like Mark Grayson, Atom Eve, Thula, and Rex Splode.

Game modes include a cinematic story mode, arcade, training, and both competitive and casual multiplayer.

Skybound Entertainment held a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 where they discussed Invincible VS, giving the game a new roster addition as part of the presentation. Robert Kirkman himself made the announcement and revealed that Battle Beast would be included in the game's roster, the second major character reveal in the past week after Rex Splode was announced a few days ago. We have a brief bio and the trailer for you to check out here as we're still waiting on a release window for the game.

Battle Beast

Battle Beast enters the arena with all the rage, strength and brutality fans know and love. His insatiable bloodlust has led him across the arena, using massive attack range and Super Armor to overpower opponents. Though slower in speed, his sheer power makes him a dominant "anchor" fighter capable of turning the tide of battle. Battle Beast joins the expanding roster of fan-favorite superheroes, including Mark Grayson (Invincible), Atom Eve, Thula, Bulletproof, and the recently announced Rex Splode.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

