Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination Cards: Fused Zamasu

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next Zenkai Series set, Perfect Combination, features cards with Zamasu, Goku Black, and Fused Zamasu.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at more Future Trunks Saga-inspired cards from the Green-colored and Multi-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

these cards depict the team-up and, ultimately, the fusion of Zamasu and Goku Black. Zamasu is a corrupted Kai who sees mortals as a plague on the universe and seeks to purge them. Goku Black is Zamasu from a different timeline who used the Super Dragon Balls to wish that he and Goku would trade bodies. He then slaughters this alternate timeline Goku's family using Goku's own body, which is one of the most horrific things to ever happen in the Dragon Ball franchise. These two versions of Zamasu end up using the Potarra rings to join and become Fused Zamasu, who serves as the ultimate threat in the Future Trunks Saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

