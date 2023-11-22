Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Future Androids SPR

We have yet another Android 18 and Android 17 team-up feature. Who would you Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans want to see 18 pair with?

Article Summary New expansion Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination announced for Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

Includes Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and more as part of its focus.

Features a God Rare card, continuing the collection of highly sought-after cards.

Discussion on potential Android 18 team-ups and match-ups in the new set.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

As I was writing up this week's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch, a series that analyzes the secondary market of this hobby, I noticed… damn have we gotten a lot of cards featuring Android 17 and Android 18 together. This pair is of course iconic, and Android 18 is a fan-favorite character and one of the few female characters that the series lets be Saiyan-level powerful… but how cool would it be to see it get mixed up? An Android 18 versus Vegeta card or maybe a Future Android 18 versus Gohan card would've been sick in this set. Still, it's a nice-looking SPR.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

