Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Jaco & Bulma Dragon Ball Super Card Game will soon release the new set Resurgence featuring Bulma and Jaco from the Golden Frieza Saga.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

Jaco Teirimentenpibosshi is brought into Dragon Ball Super after his creation in Jaco the Galactic Patrolman, a prequel to Dragon Ball. Jaco ends up meeting a young, five-year-old Bulma and after seeing the power of her laser gun, invites her to join the ranks of the Galactic Patrol. He makes his Super debut in the Golden Frieza Saga where he returns to Earth to warn Bulma that Frieza is alive once again. Jaco stays on as a character in the movie and appears once again in the Universe 6 Saga, the Copy Vegeta Saga, Future Trunks Saga, Universe Survival Saga, and now continues in the unadapted manga sagas in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and the Granolah the Survivor Saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.