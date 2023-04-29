Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Krillin & Roshi Master Roshi and Krillin, Remembering Terror are the two newly revealed cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Resurgence set.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

The Yellow-colored section of Resurgence is largely inspired by the Golden Frieza Saga. One of the coolest aspects of this storyline is how the Z-Fighters of Earth come together in a way that we haven't seen in a very long time. Gohan led the battle as Goku and Vegeta were off-world, but that ended up with him and his infamous green tracksuit getting Swiss-cheesed. There were other warriors there on that battlefield, including Piccolo, Tien, Jaco, and the two classic characters pictured on the cards above, Krillin and Master Roshi. This was a particularly emotional battle for Krillin, as he had once been killed by Frieza. These warriors would hold the battle down until Goku and Vegeta came back and showed Frieza that he was still outclassed.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.