Latest Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Game Receives Release Date

SEGA announced the official release date for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, as it arrives this August

New Story Mode covers "Entertainment District," "Swordsmith Village," and "Hashira Training" Arcs.

VS Mode roster expands with 40+ characters, including nine Hashira and new demon fighters.

CyberConnect2 and SEGA team up again for a thrilling sequel with Special Editions available.

SEGA announced this morning that they have an official release date for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2. In case you missed the original announcement in the flurry of the holidays, the company is once again working with developer CyberConnect2 to build off the success of the original Hinokami Chronicles, featuring a brand-new Story Mode where Tanjiro Kamado will battle demons with allies for both new and familiar stories. Today, they confirmed the game will be released on August 5, 2025, and that there will be several Special Editions of the game for you to choose from on PC and all three major consoles, depending on how big of a fan of the series you are. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide. The sequel's Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from "Entertainment District Arc," "Swordsmith Village Arc," and "Hashira Training Arc."

The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.

