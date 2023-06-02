Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: GT Trunks Dragon Ball GT's dorky depiction of Trunks appears on this Dragon Ball Super Card Game preview of the next set, Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal some more cards focusing on characters from Dragon Ball GT's The Baby Saga which will appear in Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Here, we have GT Trunks. GT Trunks is a bit of a mystery, because Future Trunks gave the creators a map of how cool Trunks could become. Instead, they gave him baggy shorts and a blue bandana around his neck, and the rest is history. GT Trunks was destined to follow not in the footsteps of Future Gohan like Future Trunks, but rather GT Gohan, who had of course become a nerdy scholar. Trunks features on the two above cards: Trunks, Domination Complete, and Universal Tuffelization Plan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!