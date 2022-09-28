Dragon Ball Super Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Legends In Sept. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in September 2022, are doing in now during the release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $2,499.99 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $285.29 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $196.52 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $129.91 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $28.40 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $16.74 SS4 Gogeta, Triumphant Together SPR BT18-019: $14.56 SS4 Gogeta, Indomitable Might SPR BT18-143: $13.74 SS Son Goku, Another World Blitz SPR BT18-037: $11.50 Omega Shenron, Unfeeling Retribution SPR BT18-020: $10.04

This is our first installment of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Market Watch for Dawn of the Z-Legends. As expected, the God Rare is quite high in value due to its rarity being, frankly, absurd at a rate of fewer than one per case of twelve booster boxes. This is the hobby's second-ever God Rare. I expect that this will ultimately end up at a lower value than the SSB Vegeta God Rare from Realm of the Gods, but it is unlikely that we will see God Rares fall into the realm of… you know, sanity.