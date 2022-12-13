Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot To Release New DLC Alongside Next-Gen Edition

Bandai Namco has revealed a brand new DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as players can also get the next-gen console edition. The new DLC on the way is called Bardock: Alone Against Fate, and will be purchasable as it's own standalone content or will come as part of the Season 2 Pass if you purchased that. This is a brand new storyline for the game that will allow players to "impersonate the brave Saiyan that valiantly fought alone to protect the Saiyans' home planet from the cruelty of Lord Frieza." Essentially, you're getting the story of Goku's father, the Saiyan Bardock, and his quest to protect the Saiyans and their planet. The DLC will be released on January 19th, 2023, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Here's the latest trailer at the bottom showing off one of the epic battles.

"Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z, from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the first time! Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes (Raditz, Frieza, Cell etc…). Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge! Don't just fight as Z Fighters. Live like them! Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters. Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe."