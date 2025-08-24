Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamed Away, Nicolas Petton, Pineapple Works

Dreamed Away Reveals Late October Release Date

Dreamed Away, an RPG heavily inspired by Earthbound, is finally being released for PC andall three major consoles this October

Article Summary Dreamed Away, a story-driven RPG inspired by Earthbound, launches on PC and major consoles this October.

Set in 1990s France, play as Théo uncovering a dark mystery after his family vanishes overnight.

Fast-paced, mini-game based combat replaces traditional turn-based RPG battles for unique gameplay.

Explore stunning pixel art environments and immerse yourself in an original soundtrack by Nicolas Petton.

Solo indie game developer Nicolas Petton and publisher Pineapple Works have revealed the release date for their RPG title Dreamed Away. Heavily inspired by the game Earthbound, this game is a story-driven action-adventure RPG, that mixes dark elements and extensive storytelling, set in France in the '90s. You can play a free demo of the game on Steam right now, showing off a fraction of the early game, as the title will be released on PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on October 23, 2025. For now, enjoy the latest trailer!

Dreamed Away

On a rainy summer night, Théo wakes up in his bedroom and realizes his parents and his sister Louise have disappeared. The true nature of the world lays itself bare. Ghosts, Phantoms and Revenants haunt Théo inside the catacombs and dark places where he searches for his sister. Always a step behind and never able to catch up. What happened? What does it mean? Why is this place so familiar? That's how his journey begins.

Play as Théo, a boy lost in a mysterious world. Explore a unique reality, duel against darkness and mind your choices. Instead of the traditional menu-based combat commonly found in RPGs, Dreamed Away features a unique, fast-paced combat system made of mini-games. Challenge awaits you as every encountered enemy has different variations of dodging and time-based mini-games of increasing complexity. With unique abilities and equipment, use strategy and skill to defeat enemies, with no random encounters.

Immersive storytelling that takes you on a journey to solve Théo's dark and unsettling mystery.

that takes you on a journey to solve Théo's dark and unsettling mystery. Diverse setting : varied colors and environments that bring you from a vibrant, peaceful atmosphere to those dark and mysterious places.

: varied colors and environments that bring you from a vibrant, peaceful atmosphere to those dark and mysterious places. Detailed and aesthetic pixel art setting that is worth exploring.

setting that is worth exploring. An original soundtrack by Nicolas Petton.

by Nicolas Petton. Unique skill-based combat system.

