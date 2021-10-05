DreamHack Anaheim Will Finally Return In Person This February

DreamHack announced this mornign that they're going to attempt to bring back DreamHack Anaheim in person this February. The event will take place from February 11th-13th, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center, marking the first in-person event from he company in the United States in two years. Those looking to attend as spectators can get in on early bird tickets starting on Thursday, October 7. You can read more about the event below along with some quotes from organizers.

The 24-hour, non-stop festival will feature an array of esports tournaments, as well as fighting games, amateur and college varsity gaming tournaments, the world-famous 24-hour LAN party, cosplay championships, live music concerts, table top, expo, panels, speedrunning, indie playground, free play activities, BYOC Community Clash tournaments, and more. Additional details will be announced. Attendees can be assured knowing Covid protocols will be in effect to make DreamHack Anaheim (and all DreamHack events) as safe as possible. Management will continue to follow the recommended guidelines of health officials, including proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to attend. More details will be available closer to the event.

"DreamHack creates a space for our community to connect, explore, win, play, and be themselves through an interactive, gaming lifestyle experience," said Marcus Lindmark, President DreamHack, SVP Project and Event Operations at ESL Gaming. "Gaming brought, and kept, us together during difficult times, so I cannot begin to share how excited we are to be back in person with our community. It seems very poetic that our first in-person festival in the U.S. will happen in the same city as our last festival before the pandemic two years ago. We cannot wait to again share the DreamHack experience with Anaheim."

"Anaheim is ready to re-engage and reenergize DreamHack attendees during their first in-person experience in two years," said Junior Tauvaa, Chief Sales Officer, Visit Anaheim. "Attendees can visit our destination with confidence knowing their health and safety is our priority while we strive to provide them with unparalleled service in a world-class venue."